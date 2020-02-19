Elton John Cancels 2 More Shows In New Zealand Following Pneumonia Diagnosis

Musician Elton John has cancelled the last two remaining shows in New Zealand after being diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

The announcement comes days after John had to be escorted off stage in Auckland after he couldn’t finish the show, according to a report published Wednesday by Fox News. Chugg Entertainment originally claimed the tour would go on as planned, but now the remaining shows have been cancelled and moved to 2021.

“Despite the best efforts of a performer who never wants to disappoint his fans, upon further consultation from doctors and specialists, it has this evening been decided that Sir Elton John’s two remaining Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, performances will be rescheduled to Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January 2021,” Chugg Entertainment said in a statement to Fox News.

John also released his own statement on the matter. (RELATED: Elton John Cuts Concert Short, Tells Fans He Couldn’t Continue: ‘I Gave It All I Had’)

“I always want to be able to give 100% and I’m afraid that, right now, I’m not able to do that,” he said. “I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can’t wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows.”

The two concerts were a part of the “I’m Still Standing” singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John is set to perform seven concerts in Australia before returning to North America.