Joe Burrow Says His Best Attribute Is His Accuracy, Says Preparation Makes Up For His Weaknesses

Former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow thinks his best attribute is his ability to throw an accurate ball.

Burrow spoke with Joel Klatt about his upcoming NFL career, and shined a light on how he views himself. When asked his best trait, the LSU Heisman winner said it was his accuracy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Burrow is also very well aware he doesn’t have the strongest arm on the planet, but believes his “preparation, timing and accuracy” make up for any weakness in his throwing power.

You can watch his full comments below.

“I don’t have the cannon arm like some guys… but you make up for it with preparation, timing & accuracy.”@Joe_Burrow10 breaks down his best and worst attributes with @joelklatt ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ji9oXawXsR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 22, 2020

Obviously, Joe Burrow is a few hours away from joining the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s going to be the first player off of the board Thursday night.

There’s no doubt about that at all at this point. He’s going to be the face of the Bengals.

It’s also great that Burrow is a very self-aware athlete. Way too many athletes think they’re more than they are.

That results in them trying to do things they shouldn’t. Burrow knows what he can and can’t do. He doesn’t want to push the ball 50 yards down field.

That’s not his game. He wants to throw accurate balls into tight windows and move the chains. That’s what won him a national title, and that’s what’s going to get him wins in the NFL.

Tune in Thursday night to watch the start of the draft. Burrow has a very bright future ahead of him, and he sounds ready to embrace the challenges that await him.