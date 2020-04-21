Jeff Okudah Is The Gambling Favorite To Be 3rd Player Taken In NFL Draft

Jeff Okudah is expected to be the number three pick in the NFL draft when it starts Thursday night.

Joe Burrow is a lock at number one to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Chase Young is pretty much a lock to the Washington Redskins at two.

After that, there’s a real chance absolute chaos unfolds with the Detroit Lions holding the third selection. According to ProFootballTalk, Okudah leads the gambling odds at MGM for the third player taken at +140.

His name has been tied to the Lions for a long time and there’s a good chance they take him if Detroit doesn’t trade out of the pick.

If the Lions trade down, then we’re off to the races because it’ll be absolute carnage for the rest of the first round.

As a Lions fan, would I be happy with Okudah as our first round pick? I certainly wouldn’t hate the move, but I’m not sure I’m in love with it.

After the departure of Darius Slay, we definitely need to fill some holes in the secondary. There’s no question about that.

At the same time, we could trade back and stock pile some draft capital.

If Okudah is the pick, then I’ll live with it. The young man was a dominant defensive back for the Ohio State Buckeyes in college, and he certainly appears to have a very bright future ahead of him in the NFL.