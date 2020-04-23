GOP National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington Says Democrats Are Using Coronavirus For Their Own Agenda

Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have tried to slip liberal policy priorities into coronavirus relief packages, but it allegedly doesn’t stop there.
RNC National Spokeswoman Liz Harrington sat down with Daily Caller White House correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the Democrats’ strategy and President Donald Trump’s own handling of the coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: Trump Instructs Navy To Open Fire And ‘Destroy’ Iranian Gunboats If They ‘Harass Our Ships’)
Trump has been heavily critical of China and the World Health Organization, but what consequences will ensure for the Chinese Communist Party? Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced legislation that would allow Americans to sue China directly over the COVID-19 pandemic, but Trump has made no comment on the matter.
