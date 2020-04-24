‘That’s Not How It Looked’: Bret Baier Questions Trump Saying His Comments On Injecting Disinfectant Were ‘Sarcastic’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier seemed to question President Donald Trump’s excuse that he was being sarcastic after wondering out loud Thursday about injecting disinfectant into people to kill the coronavirus.

Trump wondered during Thursday’s press briefing whether an “injection” of an unspecified “disinfectant” could be a cure for the virus. The president clarified Friday saying that he “was asking a question sarcastically … to see what would happen.”

“Well, that’s not how it looked in the briefing, and not how it came across in the briefing,” Baier said Friday on “Outnumbered.” (RELATED: White House Says Reporters Took ‘Trump Out Of Context’ After President Talked About A Disinfectant ‘Injection’)

“What’s problematic for this president is that sometimes he goes on these riffs,” Baier continued. “And when you’re dealing with medical things – statements – when you’re riffing from a podium, sometimes that works great on other topics – when politics comes into play. But when riffing about possible cures or treatments, it didn’t seem like it was coming off as sarcastic when he was talking and turning to Dr. Birx on the side.”

Baier noted that Trump’s comments “spurred all kinds of coverage.” Lysol, a brand of cleaning and disinfecting products, issued a warning against the use of any sort of “injection” after Trump’s speculation.

“Obviously, this is his [Trump’s] answer to all of that criticism,” Baier said. “But the president does get himself into these issues. I don’t think he wants to cause any harm to anyone, obviously, and no one at home thinks, ‘Oh, you know what? I’m going to go drink bleach.’ I don’t think. But it is something that he clearly stepped in, here.”