‘Cleanest Answer’ For The College Football Season Is To Prepare For A January Start, Says Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel

At least one college football expert thinks starting games in January is the easiest solution on the table amid the ongoing crisis.

Nobody knows for sure when games will get underway because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some think the season will start on time and others believe it might not happen at all. It’s likely there’ll be some kind of middle ground found and Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel thinks January is the simplest month to get underway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

Thamel wrote the following about the situation:

The cleanest answer for the future of the sport is to start planning on January. By that time, it’s much more likely there will be students on campus, fans in the stands and testing available to avoid the nightmare scenario the NBA endured. Canceling sports, it turns out, was the easy part. Bringing them back is going to be infinitely more difficult. That’s why lead time and certainty can bring some stability and cohesion to the sport’s future.

If the season does start in January, it’s going to be a wild situation to watch unfold. We’ll have college basketball and football happening at the same time.

We’ve never had a situation like that unfold and I’m almost interested to see it happen just for the experience.

As I’ve said before, a noon basketball game followed up with a night football game isn’t the worst situation. I could certainly live with it if it’s the reality we get because of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:28pm PST

At the same time, football is meant to be played in the fall. It’s meant to be played on warm September nights with a cold beer in our hand.

It’s not meant for the ice cold nights of February.

Yet, beggars can’t be choosers, and I think we’ll all take what we can get when it comes to the season happening.

Let us know in the comments when you think the games will start.