Eminem Donates ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ To Healthcare Workers In Detroit

Musician Eminem donated his famous “Mom’s Spaghetti” to feed health care workers in Detroit.

The decision to donate spaghetti seemingly refers to Eminem’s lyrics from his hit “Lose Yourself,” according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! ???? pic.twitter.com/HyKXzzyhJ5 — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) April 22, 2020



“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @Eminem,” Henry Ford Health System tweeted. “Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!” (RELATED: Eminem Hits 12 Years Of Sobriety)

The Henry Ford Health System also shared photos of the spaghetti containers which were labeled “Mom’s Spaghetti” with heart stickers. This is such a cute idea. I love Eminem for this.

Thank you Union Joints for the generous donation of meals to support our staff. They served one of their specialties, also a favorite of Eminem, titled “Mom’s Spaghetti.” We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support. #DetroitStrong #ACommunityBuiltOnCare pic.twitter.com/17041kJAb4 — Detroit Medical Ctr (@DMC_Heals) April 21, 2020



“Thank you Union Joints for the generous donation of meals to support our staff,” Detroit Medical Center tweeted. “They served one of their specialties, also a favorite of Eminem, titled ‘Mom’s Spaghetti.’ We offer our heartfelt thanks and are grateful for the support.”

Eminem has served the “Mom’s Spaghetti” speciality before at Coachella in 2018.

This is such a sweet donation. Things like this just feel so much more personal than celebrities just donating to anything. Eminem’s hometown is Detroit, so he’s helping out his home. I’d really like to try “Mom’s Spaghetti,” but I’m not sure if it’d beat my own mom’s spaghetti.