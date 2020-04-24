Model Iskra Lawrence Details How At Home Birth Included Resuscitation Of Her Baby

Model Iskra Lawrence revealed her newborn baby had to be resuscitated during her at-home birth.

Lawrence and her boyfriend Philip Payne welcomed their baby at-home during coronavirus lockdown earlier this week.

“A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents,” Lawrence captioned a photo of herself the newborn and the boyfriend. “After 24 hours of unmedicated active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you.” (RELATED: British Model Iskra Lawrence Announces She’s Given Birth At Home During Lockdown)

“Your story is just beginning I can’t even imagine the impact you’ll have in this world and the dreams you will create,” she added. “This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day.”

The British model also thanked her boyfriend in the post.

“Thank you @philipapayne you’ve shattered any expectation I had of you as a father already I am so proud you’re my partner and I’m holding back tears writing this and every time I look at you with our baby,” Lawrence continued. “Love you and love our family unconditionally.”