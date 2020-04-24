Nicolle Wallace Suggests The ‘Silver Lining’ Of Deadly Global Pandemic Is That It Could Hurt Trump Politically

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace appeared to suggest Thursday that the “silver lining” of the deadly global coronavirus pandemic is that it could hurt President Donald Trump politically.

The MSNBC anchor first noted on "Deadline: White House" that "the president is in a pretty enraged state about the state of his press coverage" to The Associated Press Washington bureau chief Julie Pace.

Wallace then brought on Ron Klain, a former White House ebola response coordinator. Wallace suggested there is a “silver living” to the pandemic that has killed over 50,000 Americans as of Friday.

“Ron Klain, there is something both tragic and pathetic and ironic about the fact that it took a color blind, gender blind, state line blind virus to sort of have all of the president’s sins from his first three years catch up with him,” Wallace said. “You can’t stand there and lie. You can’t contradict your scientists because they’re the ones that stand at 66 and 68% public trust, not you.”

“He’s down at 38%. Pence is lower than him. I mean, he needs those people whether he likes what they say or not. And I wonder what you think about whether or not there’s some silver lining there, that some of the things that we’ve been talking about for three years may be finally catching up with him.”

WATCH:

Klain replied by touting former President Barack Obama’s honesty regarding the ebola outbreak. He added that Trump has “denied the inevitable” regarding coronavirus.

“President Obama was always clear with the public that we had seen cases of ebola in the United States,” Klain said. We were going to see more cases in the United States. That was unpleasant news. He shared it with people honestly and told them honestly what we were doing to keep them safe.”