Running Back Jonathan Taylor Falls Out Of The First Round In 2020 NFL Draft

Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor wasn’t picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

Despite being the clear cut best running back in the draft, the former Badgers phenom wasn’t picked in the first round. In fact, the only RB to hear his name called was Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU, who is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Somehow, the man who ran for more than 6,000 yards in three years of college football slipped right out of the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:54pm PDT

Taylor dropping out of the first round is honestly mind-boggling. Are NFL teams allergic to running the ball all of a sudden?

Do NFL teams hate workhorses with insanely high football IQs? Taylor dominated the Big 10 for three years, put up video games stats and was unstoppable.

Yet, he didn’t get picked Thursday night. What the hell is going on?

I hope like hell Taylor gets picked in the second round Friday, enters the league with a chip on his shoulder and just gives teams hell for the next decade.

I hope like hell he gets pissed off and sets out to prove all his doubters and critics wrong. The young man is a superstar and a reckoning is coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Mar 16, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

Somebody is going to get the steal of the draft now that Taylor is out of the top 10. He is going to make teams look foolish for years to come.