University Of Oklahoma Intends On Having Classes On Campus In The Fall, It’s A Great Sign For Football Fans

The University of Oklahoma intends on having students back in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, Oklahoma interim president Joe Harroz has announced that the university intends on bringing students back for the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma interim president Joe Harroz says “after careful deliberation, our intention is to return to in-person educational operations by this fall” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 24, 2020

As far as I know, Oklahoma is by far and away the largest football university to make it clear they plan on bringing students back.

Nebraska has also made it clear they want students back, but Nebraska hasn’t been good in several years. They’re a historic program, but they’re not relevant in the national title conversation.

Oklahoma is very relevant in the national title conversation.

If Oklahoma pulls the trigger on the football season happening, which seems like a guarantee at this point, then other Big 12 schools will likely follow.

If the Sooners are going to suit up and take the field, there’s zero chance Oklahoma State sits it out. That would mean two major Big 12 programs are all in.

At that point, we’ll likely have a domino effect on our hands. Schools can’t afford to sit it out, and they won’t once they seemingly are just following a trend.

It certainly looks like we’re trending in the correct direction. We still have a long way to go in the game plan before we get a victory, but we’re headed in the direction.

Oklahoma having students back might be the biggest step we’ve taken so far!