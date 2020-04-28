REPORT: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Receives Protection Order Following Drive-By Shooting At Robertson Estate

A “Duck Dynasty” star has received a protection order following the drive-by shooting of Willie Robertson’s estate.
Daniel Dean King, who was arrested in connection and admitted to the shooting, has been ordered to stay away from John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate Robertson, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.
Daniel King Jr., 38, has been arrested following a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson last week. No one was injured in the shooting. https://t.co/IyVG2pLo3B pic.twitter.com/63gxE1CVj9
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 27, 2020
The protection order requires King to stay 1,000 feet away from the Robertson’s until April 27, 2022. King is also not allowed to obtain any new firearms and has to give up any in his current possession.
King reportedly fired eight to ten bullets onto the Louisiana estate while Willie was at the store. At least one bullet shattered a bedroom window of the home of John Luke and Mary Kate. A majority of the family is staying at numerous houses on the Robertson estate due to the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man Connected To Drive-By Shooting Near ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Home)
“Witnesses stated they observed several gunshots fired from a vehicle, some of which hit two residences,” a Facebook post shared by the police said. “Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large aftermarket tires and rims. The vehicle driver was described as a young white male, teens or early 20’s. Other occupants were in the vehicle but a description is not available.”