Joe Biden Says America Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump’s policies Monday night, saying the U.S. needs to engage in more “economic intercourse” across the world.
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told CBS 4 in Miami on Tuesday night that the Trump administration has reduced America’s standing in the world. (RELATED: Poll: More Americans Trust Trump Than Biden To Manage Coronavirus Crisis. Obama Trusted The Most)
“I would get much more engaged in the world. We can’t step back,” Biden said.
The former vice president lamented the possibility of long-term travel bans being imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Bill Barr Memo Orders U.S. Attorneys To Be On The ‘Lookout’ For Civil Liberties Violations Amid Coronavirus Crisis)
.@JoeBiden: What we need is more “economic intercourse” pic.twitter.com/zLa8hqspC0
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2020
“If in fact for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America, and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s gonna happen?” Biden asked. “You’re gonna have travel bans. You’re gonna not be able to have economic intercourse around the world.”
Notably, Biden was not asked about sexual assault allegations levied at him by staffer Tara Reade during the course of the interview.