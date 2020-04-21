‘In A Heartbeat’: Biden Says He Would Pick Michelle Obama To Be Vice President

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Monday that he would pick former First Lady Michelle Obama to be his running mate if she was interested.
“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” the former vice president told CBS News in Pittsburgh. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”
However, Biden added that she doesn’t think Obama would be interested in the position. Biden has repeatedly promised that his running mate will be a woman. (RELATED: How Much Will Obama’s Endorsement Help Joe Biden? History Says Not Much)
“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” Biden said.
Speculation has been rampant about the former first lady’s political future since her husband left office, but Obama has previously stated there is “zero chance” she will run for president.
Former President Barack Obama officially endorsed Biden’s White House bid last week, saying choosing him as his vice president was one of the best decisions of life.
“Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend, and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need as a president right now,” Obama said.