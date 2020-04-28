NFL Has Discussed Moving Date Of The Super Bowl Because Of Coronavirus

The NFL is preparing plans for a delayed season and that includes potentially moving the date of the Super Bowl.

According to Sports Business Journal, the league is preparing different options for coronavirus potentially delaying the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the options being looked at is pushing back the season up to five weeks and pushing back the Super Bowl three weeks. The Super Bowl is currently scheduled to be played Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida. As of right now, the league is continuing to try to start as scheduled.

Is pushing back the start date of the Super Bowl an ideal idea? Obviously not. Nobody wants the Super Bowl to move and nobody wants the season to start five weeks late. That’s for damn sure.

However, all options have to be on the table and there has to be some serious flexibility. There just has to be.

We’re in a war right now and you can’t win a war if you’re unwilling to adapt. If the NFL has to tweak some things to make sure the season happens, then that’s what will happen.

Nobody is happy about it, but we don’t have a ton of other choices. At the end of the day, the Super Bowl moving back three weeks wouldn’t kill the joy of football.

It’d still be a hell of a fun event and people would tune in. Obviously, we’re all hoping for it to happen as scheduled, but we should prepare for changes. It’d be foolish not to.