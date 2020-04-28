Publisher Shares Cryptic Post About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Reported Bio

The publisher of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reported bio posted a cryptic page, albeit confirming that this upcoming biography is really happening.

On the Harper Collins publisher’s site, there’s a book titled, “Untitled” from authors, Lou Eibocs, Lou Dnarud, which is Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie’s last name’s backward, the name of two journalists who have reportedly been working with the former royals to tell their side of the story. The post was noted by Vanity Fair in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

According to the same page, the untitled book is due out August 11. It all comes following recent reports that the former “Suits” actress and Harry sat for interviews with Scobie and Durand for the bio, reportedly titled, “Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Meghan and Harry.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Markle and Harry reportedly have been working with the journalist since January before the two royals shocked the world announcing their plans to step down from their royal duties and live “financially independent.”

According the report:

According to a source with knowledge of the deal, the book will cover the period from Meghan and Harry’s introduction to their royal exit in March, including details about her deteriorating relationship with the Markle family. It will approach those years from the perspective of the couple and cast Meghan in a more flattering light than many tabloid stories have.

The book was due out reportedly in June, but due the coronavirus it has been delayed until August. Which again, seems to be backed by the cryptic page on the publisher’s website.