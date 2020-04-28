Showtime Releases 2 New Previews For Season 5 Of ‘Billions’

Showtime has dropped two new previews for season five of “Billions.”

As you all know, I’m a big fan of the hit finance show with Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti. It’s one of the best shows ever made and the new season arrives Sunday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Showtime has been dropping previews to hype up the release and these two new ones should have people excited.

Give them both a watch below!

Unfortunately, I’m not sure I’ll be able to catch “Billions” Sunday night on Showtime. Dropping it the same night as the “Westworld” season three finale isn’t exactly ideal.

Having said that, I have no doubt that I’ll eventually get around to it. Again, we’re talking about one of the best shows ever made.

Lewis as Bobby Axelrod and Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades are both Hall of Fame-worthy performances.

Now, with Axe on the warpath against Taylor Mason, all bets are off! This is the kind of excitement we crave from “Billions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billions on Showtime (@sho_billions) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

What alliances will be formed? Who will rise? Who will fall? We’ll start learning the answers to these questions when season five starts Sunday!