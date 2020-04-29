Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Is Having An ‘Emotional And Mental Battle’ While In Quarantine

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is struggling mentally and emotionally while in quarantine.

Ratajkowski opened up about her life during quarantine in an interview published Sunday by Vogue.

“For me, it’s more of an emotional and mental battle of keeping my spirits up and staying busy,” Ratajkowski explained.

Staying busy for Ratajkowski is planning out her next steps in the “social justice space.”

“I’m planning on doing a lot more in the social justice space because that’s so important right now,” she said. “But also, because Bernie dropped out, I also need some sort of hope… and advocating for people who don’t have advocates in these situations feels good.”

The supermodel also has tried to stick to a routine. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Wears ‘F*ck Harvey’ Message To Movie Premiere)

“A tip to staying sane is showering and brushing your hair,” Ratajkowski advised. “Seriously, just do it. Maybe even put lotion on. You’ll be amazed at how much little rituals of self-care can help lift your mood.”

“Something to remember is – no rules,” she added. “If one night you can’t fall asleep, fine. If one afternoon you can’t seem to stay awake, fine. Listen to your body and stop pressuring yourself. Please.”

I can relate to Ratajkowski here and I think most people could too. It’s been hard to stay stuck inside without anything to do. I’ve found things to do of course, as I’m sure everybody else has too.

Routines are weird, but they help to create some sense of normalcy.