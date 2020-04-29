FLASHBACK: Whitmer Supported Abrams for Vice President Before Entering the Contest Herself

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a potential vice presidential nominee in February, saying she would “absolutely” like to see Abrams as vice president.

Whitmer and Abrams are both considered candidates to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, but Whitmer said during a February 5 interview with Fox 2 Detroit that she had no interest in the position. (RELATED: Authoritarianism On The Rise In The Age Of Coronavirus)

“I’ve got three generations of my family here and I don’t want to leave,” Whitmer said. “I’m not interested in going to Washington, D.C., but I am very interested in who does.”

Whitmer then brought up Abrams as someone she would like to see become vice president.

“Would you recommend her if someone asked you?” the interviewer asked her.

“Absolutely,” Whitmer replied.

Abrams has lobbied for the opportunity to be Biden’s running mate, but has been criticized by some Democrats for her lack of experience and her unsuccessful 2018 campaign to be governor of Georgia.

Meanwhile, Whitmer has become a household name in national politics over her response to the coronavirus pandemic, and Biden has publicly stated that he is considering the governor as a potential running mate.

However, Whitmer has also come under fire from Republicans in Michigan and throughout the country over her tenure as governor, and for actions she has taken during the pandemic.

“Gov. Whitmer’s politicking and auditioning to be Biden’s running mate comes at the expense of finding solutions for the growing health and economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action told the Daily Caller.