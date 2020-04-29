Kiss RoboCalls Goodbye Thanks To This Spam Call Blocker

No matter where you are, they always track you down — no, we’re not talking about mosquitoes — we’re talking about spam phone calls. Even when you make sure you’ve been put on the “do not call list,” these robocalls manage to flood your voicemail inbox with outlandish claims about your social security number being stolen or a credit card that’s been breached. In fact, just last May, an estimated 4.7 billion robocalls were reportedly placed in the US alone, which equates to almost 152.9 million per day!

If you’re tired of getting these every week, or even every day, it’s finally time to put a stop to the madness. Say hello to CallHero Spam Call Blocker. This revolutionary service is like your very own digital secretary, screening all your calls so that you only get rings from numbers you actually know. Sorry not sorry, robocallers.

The first of its kind on the market, CallHero is truly revolutionary and is the only app available from the App Store with an AI screening service. After you install the program, simply set the keywords that will automatically pass the screening process and you’re good to go! Your phone will automatically ignore or decline fake calls and will only ring with calls you recognize. The program is incredibly effective and will block nearly 100% of spam calls that come your way.

And unlike other screening programs you may find out there, CallHero is completely secured and safe to use. Any personal information you enter into the program is encrypted and stored locally on your device, safe from hackers or other digital threats. It’s no wonder the high-tech app received an impressive 4.4/5 stars on App Store!

Ready to finally say goodbye to robocalls and telemarketers for good? Now’s the perfect time since a lifetime subscription to CallHero Spam Call Blocker is a whopping 80% off at just $50 bucks.

