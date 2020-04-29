Meghan Markle Offers Job Advice To Interviewee Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Meghan Markle offered some job advice to a Smart Works client ahead of the her upcoming job interview during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Duchess of Sussex reached out to the client from her home in Los Angeles and the two discussed, via video, the woman taking that next step in her life. Markle called the interviewee, “incredibly confident and prepared,” per Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

WATCH:

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5PegGOg7AB — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) April 29, 2020

“I know everyone here is so excited,” the former “Suits” actress shared. “So when I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The woman responded, “Thank you so much. That means so much to me.” And Markle wished her “the best of luck” and said her “fingers are crossed.”

“There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there,” the former member of the royal family went on.

As previously reported, Markle, along with the help of some of her pals, launched a capsule collection designed to benefit the organization. Smart Works is a nonprofit organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women get back into the workplace.

Markle, who has been a patron of the charity since January 2019, said it was a “pleasure” to support the organization because you see “how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about.”

“I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you,” she added.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Markle wrote in the guest-edited September issue of U.K. Vogue, per royal journalist Omid Scobie. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”