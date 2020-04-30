‘Nothing Has Changed For Black America’: Diddy Says The Black Vote Will Note Be Free

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has claimed he will hold the black vote “hostage” if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden doesn’t want to change the quality of life for black people.
Diddy tweeted his thoughts Tuesday and included a video of himself speaking with Naomi Campbell about the upcoming election.
“The Black vote is not going to be for free,” Diddy said. “We’re going to have to see some promises. What are we getting in return for our vote? Nothing has changed for Black America. In order for us to vote for [Joe Biden], we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump.”
Diddy told Campbell this vote should be treated like a business transaction. (RELATED: Diddy Backs Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership Decision After Backlash)
“It’s business at this point,” the rapper continued. “We can’t trick politicians. So we want to know very clearly — just like Trump made it clear that he wanted to build a wall — Biden needs to make it clear that he wants to change the lives and quality of life for black and brown people or he won’t get the vote. I will hold the vote hostage if I have to.”