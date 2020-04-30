Kansas City Chiefs Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested On Drug Charge, Police Officer Drew Weapons

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaun Breeland was recently arrested on a drug charge.

According to TMZ, Breeland was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina after an alleged altercation with police that started when he was allegedly smoking weed at a gas station. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that the police report claims Breeland tried to leave the scene when a police officer drew his taser and handgun because the NFL player wouldn’t comply. Eventually, police were able to get Breeland into handcuffs.

Police allegedly found drugs in his vehicle during a search and messages on his phone about “drug transactions.”

He was charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

As I always say, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, and that’s a good thing. Breeland has a right to the presumption of innocence.

Having said that, this isn’t a good look if he’s guilty. Do you know what you do when a police officer gives you a lawful order?

You comply. You don’t resist.

You can figure out the rest in court. You don’t try to argue on the streets. Once an officer has a weapon out, the time for negotiations and debates is over.

I don’t even care about the weed. The last thing we should be concerned about is weed. It’s just the situation, when looked at in totality, it isn’t great if Breeland is guilty.

We’ll see what comes of it, but he needs to start making much better decisions if it turns out he’s guilty.