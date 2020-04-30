Kansas City Chiefs Pick Up Patrick Mahomes’ 5th-Year Option, Will Be Under Contract Through 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up the fifth-year option on quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ deal.

According to Ian Rapoport, the team made the decision Thursday, but it's really just a formality at this point. Mahomes will never see the fifth year of his rookie deal.

The Chiefs will have him locked up on a long term deal long before then.

The #Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option for star QB Patrick Mahomes, source said. Now under contract through 2021… and the team hopes for much longer. The biggest no-brainer imaginable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Like I said above, this is just a formality. It’s a necessary one to extend the clock on negotiations, but it doesn’t mean much in the big picture.

Mahomes isn’t going anywhere. There’s zero shot Kansas City lets him go anywhere. He’s going to be a dominant NFL player for at least the next 10 years.

Hell, he could change the game forever once it’s all said and done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

The only question now is how much money will Mahomes make on his extension. Will it be more than $40 million annually?

I think there’s a very real chance that it does. He’s going to be a very wealthy man. That much is for sure.