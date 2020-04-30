Stacey Dash Announces Split From Fourth Husband

Stacey Dash got everyone’s attention Thursday when she announced she and husband Jeffrey Marty, were splitting after two years of marriage.

“Hello Everyone,” the 53-year-old actress started out her post she shared on Instagram. The post was noted by TMZ. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. (RELATED:Report: Stacey Dash Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Husband)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Dash (@staceydash) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT

“After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us,” she added. “I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

The caption next to the message about the pair divorcing read, “#Love #Faith #StaceyDash #Redeemed #Warrior #Grace #LifeLesson #Jesus.”

It all comes after the “Clueless” star shared in October the two had got in a fight, confirming reports she had been arrested for domestic violence.

“Like normal married couples my husband and I had a marital dispute that escalated,” Dash shared at the time, per Page Six.

“No charges were pressed by her husband,” a statement on the actress’ website read. “However, deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality.”

“The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion,” the statement added.

As previously reported, the actress was arrested following a domestic disturbance at her home in Florida that resulted in noticeable “red scratch marks” to her husband’s left arm.

Dash’s manager later responded to the reports and said that his client was acting in self-defense after her husband had allegedly tried to choke her.