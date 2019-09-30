Report: Stacey Dash Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Husband

Stacey Dash was reportedly arrested Sunday for alleged domestic violence against her husband of one year, Jeffrey Marty.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ in a piece published Monday that police responded to a domestic call at the 52-year-old actress' home in Pasco County, Florida, where she allegedly got into a squabble with Marty.

Police told the outlet they arrived at the home around 7:45 pm for the alleged dispute between the two after the "Clueless" star had allegedly pushed and slapped her husband in the face, per ABC News.

Sources say authorities saw “red scratch marks to his upper left arm.” Dash was then taken into custody and remains there on $500 bail. Sources explained that typically in these type of alleged situations, the person will be held for a 24-hour cooling-off period.

Dash’s manager has since told TMZ that the actress was acting in self defense. According to the manager, the actress’ husband allegedly attacked her first, attempting to choke her and Dash was defending herself which resulted in the alleged marks on his arm.

The manager also stated that it was Stacey who called 911 and that she was arrested because she didn’t have any marks, but her husband did.

Not a whole lot is known about the “Illegal in Blue” star’s husband only that the two tied the knot in a secret spring wedding in the Sunshine State last year and that he is a lawyer.

Update: This story has been updated to include the new comments from Dash’s manager.