Tom Brady Raises $800,000 In The War Against Coronavirus With ‘All In Challenge’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady raised a ton of money to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to ESPN, the six-time Super Bowl champion joined the “All In Challenge,” and raised $800,000 for a package that includes tickets to his first Bucs game, his uniform, cleats and the choice of a workout or dinner with him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN also reported the $800,000 raised by Brady is the most so far for somebody doing the “All In Challenge,” which involves celebrities raffling off experiences with them. The money will go to several organizations providing meals during the crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 15, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Good for Tom Brady. I love seeing stuff like this. He’s getting involved in a great movement, raising awareness and helping win the war against coronavirus.

It’s always great to see celebrities and people with large platforms step up to help. That’s exactly what Brady has done here.

We need more guys like him making a difference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 26, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

He also wasn’t the only legendary quarterback to get in on the action. ESPN also reported that Peyton Manning raised $525,000 by raffling off 18 holes of golf and dinner.

Once again, it was the football world that stepped up to save the day.

Major props to Brady, Manning and everybody else involved in these efforts. We need all the help we can get, and I have no doubt the money will help a lot of people.