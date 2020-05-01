My Pillow’s Mike Lindell Gives Exclusive Interview Sharing His Advice On Surviving COVID-19 Pandemic

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss how his company is producing and distributing masks and his advice for small business owners and to those struggling with addiction during these particularly difficult times.

Mike Lindell’s company ‘My Pillow’ is helping aid in the fight against COVID-19 by using his business model for mask production, which he then distributes throughout his community and other parts of the U.S.

Lindell — who is a recovering crack addict himself — emphasized the importance of those who are battling their addictions to reach out to their peers that have recovered from similar addictions of their own. Likewise, he places equal importance on those who have successfully recovered from their addictions to reach out to those who have not yet and offer them encouragement and support. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sec. Ben Carson Describes How Trump Administration Will Protect The Homeless From COVID-19)

