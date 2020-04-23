This Technology Could Change The Way We Approach COVID-19

Aurika Savickaite, RN and MSN, joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to share information on the Helmet Based Ventilation system used by doctors in Italy and the United States and how it could change the way medical professionals address patients with COVID-19.

First used in Europe, this coming of age and non-invasive technology could help reduce the likelihood of air contamination sometimes caused by ventilators used on patients in respiratory distress. She explained that this is particularly important when addressing patients with COVID-19, because the helmet based ventilation’s “filter will filter out the virus and protect your tubes that are fighting [viruses]” (RELATED: New York COVID-19 Survivor Shares His Story)

