Former Mississippi State Quarterback Keytaon Thompson Transfers To Virginia

Former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson has transferred to Virginia.
The dual-threat quarterback announced the news that he's headed to the Cavaliers on his Instagram account and he will likely step right into the starting role after Bryce Perkins graduated.
This is a huge pick up for Virginia. They’re coming off a solid season, and now they’re adding a solid quarterback.
Is Thompson going to dominate the ACC? I have no idea, but he was solid for the Bulldogs. He’s big, athletic, has a decent enough arm and can make plays.
In the world of college football, that’s about all you can ask for.
If you’re a fan of Virginia football, then you have to be excited right now. You just have to be. There was a huge void left at QB, and it’s filled.
Things are certainly looking good for the Cavaliers headed into the 2020 season with Thompson on the roster.
We’ll see what he can do in the ACC, but I think there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic if you’re pulling for Virginia.