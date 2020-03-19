247Sports Favors Virginia To Win The 2021 College Basketball National Championship

The Virginia Cavaliers are favored to win the college basketball national championship next season.

According to odds posted by 247Sports, Tony Bennett’s squad is listed at 9/1 to win the title. They won the national title game the last time it was played back in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Virginia is followed by Gonzaga at 17/2 and Kansas at 10/1. No national title game happened this season because of coronavirus, but it appears by all accounts the Wisconsin Badgers have the strongest claim to the 2020 title.

Guess we need to make room for another banner in the Kohl Center ????‍♂️https://t.co/cabMfdKjr3 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2020

The most fascinating part about all of this is how Virginia would be referred to during a March Madness run next season.

I’m sure some people will call them defending champions, but that might not be overly accurate. Yes, they won the game in 2019, but we didn’t have a game in 2020.

View this post on Instagram From Head Coach Tony Bennett ????⚔️???? #GoHoos A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

So, I’d argue as strongly as possible that Wisconsin has every right to claim the championship. Hell, I’ll even take it a step further.

I’d argue we have every right in the world next season to refer to ourselves as the defending champions. You can disagree if you want.

I really don’t care. The facts speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

As defending champions, I’m a little disappointed we’re not included in the odds. You’d think we would be, right?

That’s okay. As always, people can sleep on us. Won’t make a damn difference to us. Now, let’s get that banner up and start focusing on next season!