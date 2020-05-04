POLL: 65.9% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

A majority of people still expect coronavirus to impact the football season.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing life to a grinding halt in America, people are wondering when we’ll finally get sports back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ve been running weekly polls on if the virus will impact football, and we’re still well north of 50%. In the latest poll, 65.9% of the 6,128 voters think coronavirus will impact football.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 1, 2020

It’s worth noting that while it’s still well above 50%, we’re trending downward. We’re down a few percentage points from last week.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2020

It’s May, and people still don’t seem overly confident the football season will go off without a hitch. Will football happen in the fall?

I have no idea what will happen. Believe it or not, the NCAA isn’t calling me up for advice. They probably should, but they’re not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

What I will say for sure is that it seems like we’re trending in a positive direction. More and more campuses are committing to opening up in the fall.

The dominos are falling. Does that mean football will 100% happen as scheduled? No, but it’s a sign that we’re trending in a good direction.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

If we stick to the game plan and all do our part to help win this war, then I’m confident we’ll have football in the fall.