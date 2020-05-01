Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says ‘Very Difficult Decisions’ Are Coming If The Football Season Is Canceled

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby painted a dark future for college sports if football doesn’t happen.

During a talk with Paul Finebaum about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming season, Bowlsy said “very difficult decisions” are on the horizon if the games are canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby tells us universities are becoming financially stressed and won’t be able to support athletic departments that fall into financial trouble. “If we aren’t playing football, there are going to be some very difficult decisions to be made.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 30, 2020

I might be the only member of the national media calling for the suspension of all non-revenue generating sports, but it’s something that might have to happen.

If we want to save college sports, then we have to prioritize during this crisis. That means only sports that make money can happen if college football is canceled.

Do I want that to happen? No, but now isn’t the time for what we want. It’s a time for what’s necessary in order to make it to next season.

If football is canceled, then every single sport that doesn’t make money must be suspended immediately. I’m sorry, but I’m not writing checks for the volleyball and track team if there’s no money to be spent.

I don’t envy Bowlsby’s position at all because the easiest decision is one he probably knows he can’t make. The backlash from suspending all non-revenue sports would be incredibly harsh.

Honestly, the NCAA should just make me czar during this crisis, and I’ll do it. I don’t care if people don’t like it. I’ll be the hero we need to save college sports, and I’ll relinquish my powers once this crisis has passed.

Tough decisions are ahead of us if football doesn’t happen. Let’s just hope like hell that doesn’t turn out to be the case.