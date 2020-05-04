Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Reveal Wedding Plans On Hold Due To Pandemic

Superstar Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have revealed that their wedding plans are on hold for now due to the pandemic.

The 29-year-old “Modern Family” star and “Bachelor” alum got engaged last July, but “at this point” Adams said “there are no wedding plans,” because of the coronavirus, according to comments made recently to “Access” Hollywood. The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Anastasia Ashley Gets Engaged)

WATCH:

“I think the thought was that we’d originally start thinking about that around this time, and now this is happening… What’s the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air,” he added. (RELATED: Take A Look At Sarah Hyland’s Best Red Carpet Moments [SLIDESHOW])

When pressed further by the host if the pandemic lasts “super long” would the couple be interested in doing a Zoom wedding, something that has been happening due to nationwide self-isolating amid shelter in place orders.

“No, I would not do that,” Wells explained. “If it [pandemic] lasts really really long, I think then we would do a small backyard thing.”

“But that’s probably not going to happen,” he added.

At one point, Adams also talked about how quarantining with Sarah was going.

“So far, so good,” Wells shared, while explaining the two haven’t had any fights.

“… If we’re going to glass-half-full this or silverline it, it’s been quite nice to spend a lot of quality time with my fiancée,” he added.

As previously reported, the “Vampire Academy” star and “Bachelor” star got engaged last summer following reports they were dating in 2017.