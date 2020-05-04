Entertainment

A US Senator With Purple Hair? Krysten Sinema’s New Look Is Causing A Stir

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) wearing a mask to protect herself and others from COVID-19, known as coronavirus, leaves following a vote at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 4, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when pictures started surfacing of her rocking purple hair during the pandemic.

The senator showed up on the senate floor with shiny purple hair and a bright green sleeveless dress while donning a face mask. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

She didn’t explain much about the change of look from her platinum blond locks, to the new vibrant hair color. But she did take a second out to point straight at it while on camera. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

Check it out!

Plus, this one that has since surfaced of her leaving the building with the bright purple hair color and colorful dress.

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

We have reached out to Sinema’s communications director, Hannah Hurley, to find out just what inspired this stunning change, but have yet to hear back.

Will keep you posted and let you know as soon as we do.