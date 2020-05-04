A US Senator With Purple Hair? Krysten Sinema’s New Look Is Causing A Stir

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when pictures started surfacing of her rocking purple hair during the pandemic.

The senator showed up on the senate floor with shiny purple hair and a bright green sleeveless dress while donning a face mask.

She didn't explain much about the change of look from her platinum blond locks, to the new vibrant hair color. But she did take a second out to point straight at it while on camera.

Masked Sinema identifies herself by pointing at her purple hair (!) and then votes. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 4, 2020

A masked Senator Kyrsten Sinema identifying herself here by pointing at her purple-pink hair was a moment. Watch: pic.twitter.com/OB7uM5JdUt — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 4, 2020

I *think* that that is a masked Kyrsten Sinema voting with the colored hair. Is that pink? Can’t quite tell. But, I mean, who else would it be? pic.twitter.com/GYFjIlgcTS — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 4, 2020

Plus, this one that has since surfaced of her leaving the building with the bright purple hair color and colorful dress.

We have reached out to Sinema’s communications director, Hannah Hurley, to find out just what inspired this stunning change, but have yet to hear back.

Will keep you posted and let you know as soon as we do.