Politics

Trump’s Constitutionally Dubious Claim — Says The President Has ‘Total’ Authority To Reopen The Economy

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a video conference with representatives of large banks and credit card companies and members of his administration to talk about more financial assistance for small businesses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to the aid provided to small businesses by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps those businesses secure loans from banks. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump told reporters at Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing that the president has “total” authority to reopen the economy after the coronavirus curve flattens.

In response to a question from a reporter on states following the mandate of of their respective governors vs. that of the federal government, Trump claimed that “when somebody is the President of the United States the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

US President Donald Trump speaks on small business relief in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2020. - Trump met virtually on Tuesday with executives of US banking giants to discuss boosting relief for small business, banking sources said. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump speaks on small business relief in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 7, 2020. – Trump met virtually on Tuesday with executives of US banking giants to discuss boosting relief for small business, banking sources said. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s claims were undercut by many on social media during the briefing, including George Washington University law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, who gave a full-throated defense of the president during his impeachment proceedings in the House. (RELATED: Jonathan Turley Admits He Doesn’t Like Trump, Then Blasts Impeachment)

“Pres Trump stated that “When somebody is President of the United States, his authority is total,’” he wrote. “The Constitution was written precisely the deny that particular claim.”

“You have a couple of bands of Democrat governors, but they will agree to it,” the president stated Monday evening. “The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.”

WATCH:

Later in the briefing, Trump said the White House would “write up papers” on the relationship between the executive branch and the state governors.

“The governors need us one way or the other,” he continued. “I feel very certain that there won’t be a problem.”

He added that he had not directly spoken to any of the governors about the issue.

WATCH:

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Monday that throughout “the long history of this country, the authority of the president of the United States, during national emergencies, is unquestionably plenary.”

WATCH:

Trump stated earlier on Monday that he, “in conjunction with the Governors” will “shortly” make the decision on when to reopen the economy. The White House social distancing guidelines are currently set to expire on April 30. Trump previously called the decision to reopen the economy the “biggest” of his life.