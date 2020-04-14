Trump Strikes Back, Criticizes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Over State Vs. Federal Authority To Reopen Economies

President Donald Trump tweeted a Tuesday morning attack against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after the latter criticized the former’s performance at Monday’s White House coronavirus press briefing.

“Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc,” the president wrote. “I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!” (RELATED: Trump’s Constitutionally Dubious Claim — Says The President Has ‘Total’ Authority To Reopen The Economy)

Trump was referring to comments Cuomo made on Tuesday’s broadcast of Morning Joe, where he harshly criticized Trump’s claim of “total” presidential authority to reopen state governments.

“A governor should not watch that,” he told hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. “There is no value in it. It would be — it is infuriating and offensive, and, frankly, ignorant of the facts. The president stood up and said forget the Constitution of the United States. Forget the concept of federalism.”

Cuomo further stated that he would resist any such federal order to reopen state economies if it was issued against the advice of public health officials.

On Monday, Trump claimed that the president’s authority on the issue is “total.”

“You have a couple of bands of Democrat governors, but they will agree to it,” the president told reporters in the White House’s Brady Briefing Room. “The authority of the president of the United States, having to do with the subject we’re talking about, is total.”

