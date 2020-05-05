Malia, Sasha Obama Set To Appear In Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s daughters will make an appearance in the upcoming documentary, “Becoming.”
Both Malia, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18, will make an appearance in the documentary along with former President Barack Obama, according to a report published Monday by The Oprah Magazine.
View this post on Instagram
As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past. This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives. What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments.
The Netflix-produced documentary, which will be released on May 6, will follow Michelle on her book tour. The “Becoming” documentary is the first time both daughters will publicly speak, Oprah Magazine reported.
“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha said. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”
Malia added that Michelle is “no longer facing that same scrutiny—being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Hits Netflix In May)
Although Barack held the highest public office for eight years, the Obama children have not had much exposure to the media.
“For eight years, we were like, ‘Yup, your dad’s president,'” Michelle previously told Gayle King. “That doesn’t have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they’re not here for you.”