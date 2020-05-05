Entertainment

Malia, Sasha Obama Set To Appear In Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s daughters will make an appearance in the upcoming documentary, “Becoming.”

Both Malia, 21, and Sasha Obama, 18, will make an appearance in the documentary along with former President Barack Obama, according to a report published Monday by The Oprah Magazine.

The Netflix-produced documentary, which will be released on May 6, will follow Michelle on her book tour. The “Becoming” documentary is the first time both daughters will publicly speak, Oprah Magazine reported.

“I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha said. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

Malia added that Michelle is “no longer facing that same scrutiny—being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Hits Netflix In May)

Although Barack held the highest public office for eight years, the Obama children have not had much exposure to the media.

“For eight years, we were like, ‘Yup, your dad’s president,'” Michelle previously told Gayle King. “That doesn’t have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they’re not here for you.”