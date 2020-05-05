Naomi Cambell Goes From Supermodel To Photographer With Cover Shot For Magazine During Pandemic

Supermodel Naomi Campbell can now add the title of “photographer” to her résumé after taking a stunning self-portrait for the cover of Essence magazine during the pandemic.

The 49-year-old supermodel graces the cover of the magazine's 50th anniversary issue with a shot she took at home, per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday.

Check it out!

Campbell shared the photo and opened up in the caption about the experience of doing her own shoot for the new issue.

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’ 50th Anniversary Issue on my [iPhone],” the model shared. “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient.”

“We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives,” she added. “We will come out of this stronger than ever. Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine . As we both turn the century together wearing : vintage @Chloe by Karl Lagerfeld.”

Campbell has also been keeping busy hosting Instagram Live chats with friends and filming content for her YouTube channel.

