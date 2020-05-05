‘I Don’t Want Justice’: Politico Founder Wants President Biden Even If He’s A Sexual Predator

One of the founders of Politico admitted that he doesn’t want an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden regarding allegations of sexual assault because it could hurt Biden’s chance to win in 2020.

A piece from the New York Times published Monday showed published letters to the editor regarding a May 2 piece from the editorial board titled “Investigate Tara Reade’s Allegations.” Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her while she worked as a Senate staffer in the early 1990’s.

Martin Tolchin, a co-founder of Politico and The Hill as well as a former member of The Times’ Washington bureau, wrote in and admitted that he didn’t want an investigation into the allegation. Tolchin wrote that this was simply because it could damage the chance to beat President Donald Trump, adding that he didn’t even want justice for Reade if her allegation proved true.

“I totally disagree with this editorial. I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden,” Tolchin wrote according to the NYT. “I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance.”

Frame it and hang it on a wall. pic.twitter.com/QeBH2P9jnT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 5, 2020

Tolchin was particularly concerned about the investigation because of the possibility that it would reveal information that would hurt Biden in the upcoming 2020 election. Tolchin appeared determined to beat Trump at all costs.

“Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump,” Tolchin wrote. “Should we really risk the possibility?”

The NYT’s editorial board piece that Tolchin was so frustrated with pushed for an investigation into Reade’s accusations.

“Americans deserve to know more about a sexual assault accusation against the likely Democratic Party nominee,” the editorial board wrote.

At least six people have corroborated part of Reade’s allegations against Biden, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. Reade’s story does have inconsistencies, as the Daily Caller has pointed out. The NYT editorial board noted this, but wrote that it doesn’t mean the allegation should be ignored. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says Tara Reade’s Story ‘Has Changed Repeatedly.’ Here’s Why He’s Right.)

The “serious inquiry” needed should include “the trove of records” regarding Biden’s “Senate career that he donated to the University of Delaware in 2012,” the NYT editorial board wrote. Such records are currently being kept under lock and key at the school.