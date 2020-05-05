Selena Gomez To Host And Produce Quarantine-Themed Cooking Show For HBO

Selena Gomez will host and produce a quarantine-themed cooking show for the upcoming streaming site HBO Max.

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food,” the 27-year-old singer shared in a statement, per Deadline in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” she added. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 2, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT

Gomez continued, while noting that during the coronavirus outbreak, she, like so many of us while being stuck at home, finds herself “cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max shared with the outlet. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

The WarnerMedia streaming service gave the green light for a 10-episode order of the project currently titled, the “Untitled Cooking Project” which is due out sometime this summer.

According to the report:

In each episode, the recording artist, actress and producer will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle a variety of cuisines, share tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, while embracing both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook, inviting audiences to follow along at home.

This is Gomez’s second project with producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, who also executive produce for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

The group last worked together on the “Wolves” hitmaker’s hit six-part docuseries “Living Undocumented” for Netflix. for which the three executive produced.