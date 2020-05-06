Julian Edelman Helps Raise Money For Holocaust Survivors During The Coronavirus Pandemic

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman is helping Holocaust survivors during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to TMZ, the talented receiver, who is Jewish, has linked up with Isiah Thomas to teach a Trooper Fitness virtual workout class. The money raised will go to the 333 Charity and UJA-Federation to help Holocaust survivors in New York. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

This is a great move by Edelman. Holocaust survivors at this point in their lives are very elderly. Even the youngest of them are old.

Given what we know about coronavirus, people in their age range at more risk than younger people.

Edelman is stepping up to make sure they get what they need during these trying times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Apr 3, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

It’s also just the latest sign of the football world answering the call when the country needed heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

When America needed help, football players, coaches and executives answered the bell. Edelman is the latest one to get added to the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Mar 24, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

Props to him for getting involved! The USA needs all the help it can get.