Report: Lori Loughlin’s Confident College Admission Scandal Will Be Thrown Out

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly feel confident that the charges against them in the college admission scandal will be thrown out.

“Lori’s [Loughlin’s] lawyers feel they have a very strong chance of having the charges dismissed because prosecutors withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with Lori,” a source close to the 55-year-old actress shared with US Weekly in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party)

“It was entrapment, misleading a defendant so that Rick could get a favorable sentence for his role,” the source added. “Rick was the mastermind in all of this.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

The source continued, while noting how “Lori’s team is asking that the charges be dismissed entirely or for the recorded telephone conversations to be suppressed, meaning, the jury can’t hear it.” (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

“If the judge doesn’t dismiss or suppress the phone conversations, Lori’s lawyers will grill Rick Singer on the stand,” the source shared. “Singer could actually become a witness for the defense even though he has been cooperating with the feds.”

The source went on to explain that the “Full House” actress and her husband want the charges dropped, but if not, they are feeling more ready than ever to fight if the case goes to trial in October.

“Prosecutors are compelled to call Singer to the stand, and if they don’t, Lori’s team will,” the insider shared. “Expect the FBI agents that also worked the case that Rick mentions will also be subjected to increased scrutiny by Lori’s defense team.”

As previously reported, the “When Calls The Heart” star and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo, have pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges in the college admission scandal.

The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. If found guilty they face a maximum of 45 years behind bars for the alleged crime.