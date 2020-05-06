This Navy Veteran Is Running Against Maxine Waters In November — And Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protests

Joe Collins, a U.S. Navy veteran and Republican candidate, is running against Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters in California’s 43rd congressional district and has been organizing stay at home order protests in his area.
Public health experts have advised against large gatherings such as these protests and have recommended for people to stay 6ft apart, Collins explained to the Daily Caller why he and others are defying the advice of experts. (RELATED: ‘They Took Away Our Free Will’: NYC Restaurant Owner Speaks Out After Forced Coronavirus Closures)
“I can understand your concerns and the concerns of others when comes to the protests, but I think one of the biggest things, I feel like the media has weaponized the coronavirus to make it seem a lot worse than it is,” said Collins.
He went on to criticize the government for forcing businesses and communities to shutdown without providing enough resources to protect all who have been impacted financially by the virus.
Collins says he plans to organize more protests in the next coming weeks.
