Miami Dolphins Unveil Social Distancing Changes For The Upcoming Season

The Miami Dolphins will have special plans for fans attending games during the 2020 season.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing sports to a grinding halt, we’re all wondering what will happen with the football season. Will fans even be let in? That’s a question we still don’t have a concrete answer to, but the Dolphins are ready. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel showed off new social distancing plans during a recent appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Some potential changes include limiting the times people can enter, having people leave in staggered times and more.

Watch his full comments below.

With the NFL set to announce the 2020 schedule this week, here’s an exclusive look at how the @MiamiDolphins are safely preparing @HardRockStadium for the upcoming season amid the pandemic, including a major accreditation. Our report on @GMA pic.twitter.com/ogbCOE7UuB — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) May 4, 2020

Are these inconvenient changes? Sure, but it’s nothing that fans can’t live with. More than anything, people just want to be able to go to the games.

As long as they can do that, then I think they’ll tolerate a lot. After all, football fans are tough people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Apr 23, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

In the big picture, fans of the Dolphins having staggered entrance and exit times is a very small price to pay to go to an NFL game.

It’s not a big deal at all. Now, if the Dolphins stop selling booze during games, then we’re going to be having a much different conversation.

However, none of these are wild changes. I think fans will be more than happy to embrace them.

H/T: Barstool Sports