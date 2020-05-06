Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Will Wear Number 1 For The Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has his jersey number, and it’s a great choice.

The former Alabama superstar was selected fifth overall by the Dolphins in the NFL draft and is the new face of the franchise.

What jersey number will he rock? He’ll be wearing the number one while leading the offense for Miami.

Did someone ask for jersey numbers? ???? pic.twitter.com/TEmMjh7T5h — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 6, 2020

I love the number selection. He wore 13 in college, but can’t wear that number for the Dolphins because Dan Marino’s old number with the team is retired.

If you’re going to be the face of a franchise, then you might as well wear number one. It’s a hell of a good number for the quarterback to wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 5, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

I honestly can’t wait to see what Tua does in the NFL. I can’t wait at all. Despite the fact that I hate Alabama, he was a ton of fun to watch play for Nick Saban.

Now, he’s bounced back from a hip injury and is playing for the Miami Dolphins. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what he does at the highest level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Tua, it’s that you shouldn’t ever bet against him. The young man just knows how to win.

Now, he’ll do it wearing number one for the Miami Dolphins.