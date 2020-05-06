Miley Cyrus Reveals The First Thing She’s Going To Do Post-Quarantine

Actress Miley Cyrus had the cutest answer for the first thing she’s going to do once quarantine ends.

Cyrus revealed that the hardest part of her quarantine has been not being able to see her family during her front cover interview for WSJ Magazine.

“The first thing I want to do is definitely hug my mom and dad when I get the green light that it’s safe,” she told WSJ. “Right now, my mom won’t get anywhere near me.” (RELATED: REPORT: Miley Cyrus’ Social Life To Blame For Split With Liam Hemsworth)

“My mom’s mom is still with us. I’m so lucky, and we want to keep it that way, so we haven’t been able to see her,” she added. “My grandma runs my fan club. She is my biggest fan and she doesn’t have Instagram, so she hasn’t seen the show. I’m going to have to put this on VHS for her. But she’s my everything. She lives in senior living, so we are not able to go visit her. It’s the longest I’ve gone without seeing my mom or my grandma.”

I am right there with Cyrus. This is the sweetest thing ever. So many people keep talking about the things they want to do after quarantine, but Cyrus‘ tops any that I’ve read so far. Family is important and if I wasn’t stuck in the same house as my parents right now, I’d be facetiming them every second of every day too.