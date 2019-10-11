REPORT: Liam Hemsworth Spotted Holding Hands With Australian Actress Post Miley Cyrus Split

Actor Liam Hemsworth was reportedly spotted holding hands with an Australian actress amid his split with musician Miley Cyrus.

Hemsworth was spotted out with actress Maddison Brown in New York City on Thursday, according to a report published by TMZ. The duo sat down for a meal and drinks at Sant Ambroeus and then walked around NYC together.

Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands with Mystery Girl in NYC https://t.co/ZZTmQNABaE — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2019

“The Hunger Games” star and this new girl were spotted just after Cyrus went public with her brand new relationship with musician Cody Simpson. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Cody Simpson Following Split With Kaitlynn Carter)

Cyrus announced the split between her and Hemsworth on Aug. 10. The very next day reports surfaced that Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were dating and photos showed the two on vacation together in Italy. That relationship didn’t last long, and after a month the two reportedly ended their fling.

Shortly after the end of that fling, reports surfaced that Cyrus had moved on yet again with Simpson. The pair have been all over each other on social media and Simpson even visited Cyrus recently while she was hospitalized.

It looks like Hemsworth has finally taken the hint and moved on himself. I’m happy for him. Obviously if Cyrus is just going to go through relationships this quick then Hemsworth needs to find something that makes him happy.