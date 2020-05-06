Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond Thinks The Aggies Are On The Verge Of Being Elite

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond thinks the Aggies are right on the verge of being one of the best teams in America.

Despite the fact the Aggies had a less-than-stellar 8-5 campaign last season, Mond thinks they could be in for a huge 2020.

“A lot of people emphasize that the last 2% is the hardest. I feel like we’re at the last 2% from being a good team to being elite,” Mond told the Dallas Morning News in a recent interview.

“Hopefully guys from A&M can realize that and it only takes one year. Hopefully, we put in the work and we can make that happen ourselves,” Mond added when talking about growth and how LSU went from good to great in 2019.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for Mond, but he’s out of his mind if he thinks the Aggies are about to become LSU 2.0.

That’s not going to happen. That’s not going to happen at all. Is Jimbo Fisher a good coach? Yes. Could the Aggies win more than eight games in 2020? Sure.

Will they compete for a national title? No chance in hell.

They have SEC games against Auburn, Alabama and LSU this upcoming season. As a betting man, I’d bet them to lose all three.

That puts them at 9-3 at best! I have nothing against Mond, but let’s keep things realistic here. The Aggies simply aren’t good enough to play against the best teams in America.

I could end up being wrong, but I highly doubt it. Either way, I’m excited for the season to get underway!