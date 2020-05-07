Kate Middleton Debuts Yellow Floral Dress And Now It’s Sold Out

Kate Middleton debuted a new, yellow, floral print dress Thursday morning and now that dress is completely sold out.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared via video on on Britain’s “This Morning” in the long-sleeve bright colored number with tree print throughout to promote a new photography project with the National Portrait Gallery during the coronavirus outbreak. The clip was noted by Page Six. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

In the interview, Middleton encouraged people to share their photos that “capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 7, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

The caption next to to the post shared by Kensington Palace ‘s royal account about the project read, “The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, Acts of Kindness.”

The post went on to explain that, “One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August” and explained where people could submit their photos.

Middleton‘s dress is by British brand Raey and originally retailed for close to $600 before being marked down to under $200. The markdown followed by the duchess’ endorsement has resulted in the entire stock being wiped out.

According to the report:

The colorful midi features long sleeves, a nipped-in waist and a flowing hem, and its print is right in line with Middleton’s love of gardens and nature.

Looking on the brands social media site, we found a snap of it posted last July, which could explain the markdown, with a description that read, “Florals. #Raey acid tree-print silk dress. Shop it now at @MATCHESFASHION #MATCHESFASHION.”